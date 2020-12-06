ea

Inside EA Play Live’s virtual event strategy
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Inside EA Play Live’s virtual event strategy

CMO David Tinson says virtual events are here to stay.

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles
Dec 6, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Who needs real-life football anyway?

EA partners Asian Football Confederation to promote game
Nov 12, 2008
Kenny Lim

EA partners Asian Football Confederation to promote game

SINGAPORE - Electronic Arts has partnered the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to incorporate the AFC Asian Cup and the AFC Champions League football tournaments into its FIFA Online 2 game title.

EA refuses to rule out Asian lay-offs
Oct 31, 2008
Anita Davis

EA refuses to rule out Asian lay-offs

SINGAPORE - After Electronic Arts announced that it will cut six per cent of its worldwide staff to save US$50 million, a spokeswoman for its Asian unit has refused to rule out cutbacks in the region.

