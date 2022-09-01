dylan alcott

Ignored no more: How the Shift 20 initiative is normalising disabled people in advertising
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

The initiative launched in Australia aims to shift perceptions of disabled people away from being objects of pity or inspiration, and instead as ordinary people doing ordinary things – eating breakfast, going to work and wearing undies.

Dylan Alcott says he's 'not done yet' in Rexona campaign
Sep 1, 2022
Staff Reporters

The film marks Unilever’s first-ever production with 100% disability representation.

