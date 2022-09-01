Search
dylan alcott
2 days ago
Ignored no more: How the Shift 20 initiative is normalising disabled people in advertising
The initiative launched in Australia aims to shift perceptions of disabled people away from being objects of pity or inspiration, and instead as ordinary people doing ordinary things – eating breakfast, going to work and wearing undies.
Sep 1, 2022
Dylan Alcott says he's 'not done yet' in Rexona campaign
The film marks Unilever’s first-ever production with 100% disability representation.
