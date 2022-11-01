Search
downturn
Nov 1, 2022
Why brand advertising is your best friend in a downturn
Without strong brand equity, no amount of performance advertising will keep your products on people’s carefully budgeted shopping lists, say Wavemaker's top researchers.
May 6, 2016
Advanced Ad-onomics: Economic uncertainty creates opportunity amid challenges
Slowing growth heralds challenging times for advertising in China, but advances in adtech, measurement, data analytics and O2O technology allow savvy marketers to turn economic worries into opportunity.
