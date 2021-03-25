down syndrome

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created
16 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

To drive home the idea that the metaverse is for everyone, Forsman & Bodenfors launches Kami, a confident young woman who wants to smash barriers in the digital space. Go behind the process of creating her.

Can you predict the twist in this video about a friend-matching app?
Mar 25, 2021
Ad Nut

Can you predict the twist in this video about a friend-matching app?

A film from Contrapunto BBDO of Spain purports to be about an AI-powered friend-matching app, called Friend:DS. But something else is going on, and it's worth a watch.

