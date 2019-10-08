Search
double verify
Oct 8, 2019
The ad fraud outlook in Asia: challenges, tips & solutions
Ad fraud continues to be one of the industry’s biggest threats, and yet many clients in Asia remain either unaware or uninclined to tackle it. Here we uncover some common types of fraud and solutions to help demystify the topic.
PROMOTED
Sep 13, 2019
DoubleVerify Roundtable: How to maximise media quality
Brand marketer roundtable touches on growing concerns around brand safety, ad fraud and overall media quality, highlighting some of the solutions that could help minimise these issues.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins