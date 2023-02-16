Search
donations
Feb 16, 2023
How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster
Kraft Heinz, Starbucks and Boeing are among the organizations that have pledged donations.
Mar 11, 2013
CASE STUDY: How Orbis turned an old airplane into increased donations
Orbis, a charity which operates an eye surgery that travels from country to country in an aircraft, bucked the trend of decreasing charitable donations in Hong Kong by turning a decommissioned airplane into donation mementos.
Dec 12, 2012
Metro for Children charity launches campaign to bring clean water to Indonesian villagers
SINGAPORE - The Metro for Children charity has launched a fundraising campaign for the Singapore International Foundation Water for Life (Lamongan) project, which aims to bring clean drinking water to 50,000 villagers in Indonesia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins