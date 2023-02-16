donations

How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster
Feb 16, 2023
Ewan Larkin

Kraft Heinz, Starbucks and Boeing are among the organizations that have pledged donations.

CASE STUDY: How Orbis turned an old airplane into increased donations
Mar 11, 2013
Staff Reporters

Orbis, a charity which operates an eye surgery that travels from country to country in an aircraft, bucked the trend of decreasing charitable donations in Hong Kong by turning a decommissioned airplane into donation mementos.

Metro for Children charity launches campaign to bring clean water to Indonesian villagers
Dec 12, 2012
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - The Metro for Children charity has launched a fundraising campaign for the Singapore International Foundation Water for Life (Lamongan) project, which aims to bring clean drinking water to 50,000 villagers in Indonesia.

