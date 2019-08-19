dolce gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again
1 day ago
Gemma Williams

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

An overly decorative exhibition stand at the China International Import Expo appears to be the latest misstep in China for the luxury brand.

Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
Aug 19, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy

With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.

Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
Aug 16, 2019
Clare Kane

Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed

A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.

Dolce & Gabbana falls 140 places in Asia's Top 1000 Brand ranking
Jun 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Dolce & Gabbana falls 140 places in Asia's Top 1000 Brand ranking

The brand is still suffering from a poor marketing strategy last year, which caused outrage in China and has seen it drop in consumer preference in almost every APAC market.

Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week
Feb 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week

Dearth of Asian press at D&G catwalks intimates the brand's reputation is still suffering in China.

D&G's crisis: Lane Crawford, Alibaba, JD, Yoox Net-A-Porter drop brand
Nov 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

D&G's crisis: Lane Crawford, Alibaba, JD, Yoox Net-A-Porter drop brand

A crisis on this scale is "incredibly hurtful" according to one regional expert assessing what D&G's future in China might look like.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

1 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

3 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

4 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

5 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

6 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

8 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

9 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

10 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%