dolce gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again
An overly decorative exhibition stand at the China International Import Expo appears to be the latest misstep in China for the luxury brand.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.
Dolce & Gabbana falls 140 places in Asia's Top 1000 Brand ranking
The brand is still suffering from a poor marketing strategy last year, which caused outrage in China and has seen it drop in consumer preference in almost every APAC market.
Dolce & Gabbana not forgiven yet at Milan fashion week
Dearth of Asian press at D&G catwalks intimates the brand's reputation is still suffering in China.
D&G's crisis: Lane Crawford, Alibaba, JD, Yoox Net-A-Porter drop brand
A crisis on this scale is "incredibly hurtful" according to one regional expert assessing what D&G's future in China might look like.
