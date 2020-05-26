dma2020

Amber Liu three-peats as Digital Marketer of the Year
May 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Amber Liu three-peats as Digital Marketer of the Year

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: The Leo Digital Network VP and founder of Amber Communications follows through on his strategy to drive more integrated services and client success.

Taste data algorithm designer named Digital Disrupter of the Year (Rising Star)
May 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Taste data algorithm designer named Digital Disrupter of the Year (Rising Star)

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Anson Leung built new in-depth customer profiles for cruise ship owners and helped Neo’s transition from Ogilvy to Mindshare in Hong Kong, introducing new offerings.

