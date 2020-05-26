Search
May 26, 2020
Amber Liu three-peats as Digital Marketer of the Year
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: The Leo Digital Network VP and founder of Amber Communications follows through on his strategy to drive more integrated services and client success.
May 20, 2020
Taste data algorithm designer named Digital Disrupter of the Year (Rising Star)
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Anson Leung built new in-depth customer profiles for cruise ship owners and helped Neo’s transition from Ogilvy to Mindshare in Hong Kong, introducing new offerings.
