Sep 20, 2019
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
Oct 5, 2010
DKNY Jeans, Iris launch global digital campaign 'Room 303 - Unlock the secrets'
Fashion brand DKNY Jeans has launched its widely anticipated suspenseful global digital campaign ‘Room 303 - Unlock the secrets’.
Aug 23, 2010
Iris tasked to promote DKNY Fall/Winter 2010 collection globally
GLOBAL - Denim fashion label DKNY Jeans has tasked creative agency Iris with launching an integrated global campaign to promote its new Fall/Winter 2010 collection.
