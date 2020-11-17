diversityhub highlights
A body-positive model and artist presses brands and marketers on inclusivity
Ada Yokota has grown up frustrated by the restrictive definitions of body shapes and skin colours and believes marketers should do more to break these shackles.
A Malaysia perspective: Culture and working life as an LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
In the third iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, we turn our attention to Malaysia, where one individual—despite living under repressive laws—has found acceptance and is optimistic about the future of the country's community.
Representation and balance in the newsroom thrown into spotlight
Covid-19 has both exacerbated the imbalance of news and undermined the legitimacy of many news organisations. In this critical environment, Campaign speaks to the BBC, Bloomberg and CNN on the measures they have in place to address balance and representation.
A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
A collection of great APAC campaigns that have argued for inclusion, tolerance and equitable treatment.
