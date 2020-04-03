display

Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory
Apr 3, 2020
Omar Oakes

Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory

BidSwitch study of programmatic market also finds an increase in revenue for media trading via marketplaces.

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
Aug 28, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?

The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.

APAC sees 'massive' growth in mobile ad requests
Mar 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC sees 'massive' growth in mobile ad requests

TOP OF THE CHARTS: India is seeing "meteoric" growth in mobile advertising, with South Korea and Thailand also chalking up big numbers, according to mobile ad platform provider Smaato.

Men are 'more responsive' to online ads: Eye-tracking research
Jul 24, 2017
Omar Oakes

Men are 'more responsive' to online ads: Eye-tracking research

In a study by Shutterstock, men looked at ads longer and noticed more ads than women.

ComScore: You’re free to measure viewability…literally
Apr 27, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

ComScore: You’re free to measure viewability…literally

Free self-service tool to measure how display, video and mobile ads are actually viewed.

LinkedIn opens up programmatic to simplify options
Jul 14, 2016
Gabey Goh

LinkedIn opens up programmatic to simplify options

Matt Tindale, head of enterprise for APAC at LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, explains what the platform’s launch of programmatic display inventory on desktop means for APAC.

