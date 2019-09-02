direct marketing
Be direct with consumers
Adopting insurgent behaviour is a brand's path to success in economically challenging times.
6 things you didn't know about the Caples Awards
One of the first shows to celebrate data and creativity is now accepting entries for 2017.
Wunderman acquires Australian analytics specialist Bienalto
SYDNEY - WPP direct and digital agency Wunderman has acquired a majority stake in Bienalto, a Sydney-based optimisation and analytics specialist.
59 per cent of new subscribers are not reading emails: Epsilon
GLOBAL - Nearly six in 10 new email subscribers on an average email list have never clicked on or opened an email from the marketing programme, according to a new study by Epsilon and the Direct Marketing Association's (DMA) Email Experience Council.
Epsilon launches results of its 2010 Consumer Experience Marketing Study
ASIA-PACIFIC – More than half of Asian consumers say they are not satisfied with the marketing communications they receive from brands and would not purchase the same brand again, according to Epsilon's h Consumer Experience Marketing Study (CEM).
Epsilon: Friends and families are main driver on purchasing decision in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Hong Kong consumers still rely heavily on the original social media – friends and family - according to the Epsilon Consumer Experience Marketing Study 2010.
