CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
Feb 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.

MEDIA DEBATE: What will be the key digital developments in 2013?
Dec 20, 2012
Staff Reporters

As 2012 draws to a close, three pundits from different areas of the industry present the trends they believe are likely to shape digital media over the coming year.

