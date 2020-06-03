digital marketing awards
How PepsiCo looked to preserve ancient embroidery skills while alleviating poverty
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: PepsiCo focused its Chinese New Year charitable efforts on safeguarding the future of a skill passed down for thousands of generations.
Napkin packets and mahjong tiles prove to be a winning combination
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Gold Hongye Paper's Breeze brand remade its napkin packets to look like mahjong tiles, creating a social-media sensation and a healthy sales increase.
iQiyi's innovation reaps rewards
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: The platform, majority owned by Baidu, has invested heavily in technologies like artificial intelligence.
Oreo's imperial-inspired cookies a batch made in heaven
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Oreo's special flavours created in collaboration with the Forbidden City sell like hot...cookies, and scoop awards.
Digital Communications Team of the Year connects brands with Gen Z
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Mindshare China's Content+ team has a proven knack for developing innovative, interactive approaches that help brands reach Gen Z consumers.
Patriot games: How Tencent made a virtual race track to mark National Day
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Tencent merged a racing game for youth with a traditional patriotic holiday, attracting millions of players.
