did

Ride-hailing app Didi pulled from China app stores
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Chinese authorities said the app's removal was due to illegal collection and usage of personal data.

One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

One Championship is Asia’s biggest home-grown sports property, valued at over US$1 billion. According to its marcomm chief, its success has nothing to do with trendy marketing concepts.

