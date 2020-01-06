diana cawley

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jan 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry

Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.

Geometry Global names APAC CEO
Jun 8, 2016
Staff Reporters

Geometry Global names APAC CEO

Diana Cawley joins from BBDO as John Goodman steps back to part-time role.

Cheil Worldwide hires Arc London MD as head of global retail
Jan 4, 2013
Emily Tan

Cheil Worldwide hires Arc London MD as head of global retail

SEOUL - Cheil Worldwide has appointed Diana Cawley, ex managing director of Leo Burnett Group's brand activation shop Arc London, to head global retail.

