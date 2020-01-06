Search
Jan 6, 2020
Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.
Jun 8, 2016
Geometry Global names APAC CEO
Diana Cawley joins from BBDO as John Goodman steps back to part-time role.
Jan 4, 2013
Cheil Worldwide hires Arc London MD as head of global retail
SEOUL - Cheil Worldwide has appointed Diana Cawley, ex managing director of Leo Burnett Group's brand activation shop Arc London, to head global retail.
