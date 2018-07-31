diamonds

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Diamond-buying messages are forever
Jul 31, 2018
Ad Nut

Diamond-buying messages are forever

New effort by diamond producers to reach young people in China hits the same old notes.

Cheil wins creative mandate for CITIC Capital's Hefei retail property
Oct 3, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Cheil wins creative mandate for CITIC Capital's Hefei retail property

BEIJING - After a month-long pitch, Cheil China has gained its first commercial real estate client: CITIC Capital's ID Mall project in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province.

