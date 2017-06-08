dentsu media
40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
With an eye for bringing together diverse elements into new client solutions, Fagerlund is a top strategist who provides a path for staff and partners alike to be better at what they do.
DAN launches experience-focused media network
The new company, dentsu X, will build on the foundations of Dentsu Media, with plans to launch in Europe by the end of the year.
Dentsu Media employee commits suicide in Indonesia
The deceased was a long-term resident and managed JKT48, a local pop group.
Dentsu Media launches third DM Lab, in Vietnam
New Media Laboratory extends media agency’s network of ideas and technology incubation further into Southeast Asia.
Mobile service brands must provide more than connectivity: Dentsu Media
ASIA-PACIFIC - A study by Dentsu Media into the factors affecting perception of mobile service providers notes that brands must not only offer strong coverage and fair pricing, but show that they can play a central role in meeting consumers' ever-expanding list of needs.
Why 169 million users will abandon their mobile carriers
SINGAPORE - According to a new study by Dentsu Media, churn rates will continue to rise among mobile phone subscribers, with 169 million users switching carriers within the next 12 to 18 months across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.
