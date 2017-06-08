dentsu media

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Linda Fagerlund, Dentsu Media

With an eye for bringing together diverse elements into new client solutions, Fagerlund is a top strategist who provides a path for staff and partners alike to be better at what they do.

DAN launches experience-focused media network
Jun 8, 2017
David Blecken

DAN launches experience-focused media network

The new company, dentsu X, will build on the foundations of Dentsu Media, with plans to launch in Europe by the end of the year.

Dentsu Media employee commits suicide in Indonesia
Mar 23, 2017
David Blecken

Dentsu Media employee commits suicide in Indonesia

The deceased was a long-term resident and managed JKT48, a local pop group.

Dentsu Media launches third DM Lab, in Vietnam
Sep 26, 2016
Gabey Goh

Dentsu Media launches third DM Lab, in Vietnam

New Media Laboratory extends media agency’s network of ideas and technology incubation further into Southeast Asia.

Mobile service brands must provide more than connectivity: Dentsu Media
Sep 18, 2015
David Blecken

Mobile service brands must provide more than connectivity: Dentsu Media

ASIA-PACIFIC - A study by Dentsu Media into the factors affecting perception of mobile service providers notes that brands must not only offer strong coverage and fair pricing, but show that they can play a central role in meeting consumers' ever-expanding list of needs.

Why 169 million users will abandon their mobile carriers
Feb 6, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Why 169 million users will abandon their mobile carriers

SINGAPORE - According to a new study by Dentsu Media, churn rates will continue to rise among mobile phone subscribers, with 169 million users switching carriers within the next 12 to 18 months across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

1 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

2 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

5 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

6 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

10 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group