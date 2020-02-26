Search
dentsu inc
Feb 26, 2020
Dentsu stock slide continues amid Olympics cancellation concerns
Shares traded down another 2.5% on Thursday, hitting fresh 7-year lows. The advertising network is banking on the Olympics to help it return to profitability.
Oct 6, 2010
Dentsu creates US$120m digital investment fund
TOKYO - Dentsu and Dentsu Digital Holdings have announced they will jointly contribute up to 10 billion yen (US$120 million) to set up the Dentsu Digital Investment Business Limited Partnership (Dentsu Digital Fund).
