dentsu inc

Dentsu stock slide continues amid Olympics cancellation concerns
Feb 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Dentsu stock slide continues amid Olympics cancellation concerns

Shares traded down another 2.5% on Thursday, hitting fresh 7-year lows. The advertising network is banking on the Olympics to help it return to profitability.

Dentsu creates US$120m digital investment fund
Oct 6, 2010
Staff Reporters

Dentsu creates US$120m digital investment fund

TOKYO - Dentsu and Dentsu Digital Holdings have announced they will jointly contribute up to 10 billion yen (US$120 million) to set up the Dentsu Digital Investment Business Limited Partnership (Dentsu Digital Fund).

