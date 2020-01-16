deals
Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes
Dentsu once again topped the list, but its total of 12 was far below the 34 it made in 2018, says Results International.
China sees weakest marketing M&A in past decade
Asia-Pacific deal-making slumps as companies look inward, reveals R3 Worldwide study.
M&A deals slow down but value grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.
Top 5 agency deals of 2018
Our list of the most significant acquisitions, mergers and launches of the year.
Dentsu dealmaking pushes it up R3's M&A League
Dentsu's seven October deals vaults it ahead of WPP and Omnicom globally, but holding companies are giving way to a wider variety of investors in marketing deals.
APAC agency M&A growth lags global feeding frenzy
While global acquisitions soar 126% in Q1, Asia has seen fewer deals, according to R3’s latest tables.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins