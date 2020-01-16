deals

Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes
Jan 16, 2020
Jennifer Small

Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes

Dentsu once again topped the list, but its total of 12 was far below the 34 it made in 2018, says Results International.

China sees weakest marketing M&A in past decade
Jan 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

China sees weakest marketing M&A in past decade

Asia-Pacific deal-making slumps as companies look inward, reveals R3 Worldwide study.

M&A deals slow down but value grows
Jul 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

M&A deals slow down but value grows

TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.

Top 5 agency deals of 2018
Dec 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Top 5 agency deals of 2018

Our list of the most significant acquisitions, mergers and launches of the year.

Dentsu dealmaking pushes it up R3's M&A League
Nov 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

Dentsu dealmaking pushes it up R3's M&A League

Dentsu's seven October deals vaults it ahead of WPP and Omnicom globally, but holding companies are giving way to a wider variety of investors in marketing deals.

APAC agency M&A growth lags global feeding frenzy
Apr 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

APAC agency M&A growth lags global feeding frenzy

While global acquisitions soar 126% in Q1, Asia has seen fewer deals, according to R3’s latest tables.

