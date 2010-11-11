de beers

A look back to when De Beers changed the rules of engagement
21 hours ago
Franky Farmer

How the world's largest diamond company created a new romantic tradition.

Learning new lessons in controlling brands
Nov 11, 2010
Craig Davis

Craig Davis, co-chairman and chief creative officer at Publicis Mojo Australia and New Zealand and founder of Brandkarma.com, looks at how brands live and die in the public domain, no longer controlled by corporations.

Profile: Nokia marketing boss Loren Shuster
Feb 8, 2010
Asiya Bakht

After 15 years in Asia, the senior vice-president of Marketing at Nokia departs for Finland to take on a global marketing remit.

