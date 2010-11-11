Search
21 hours ago
A look back to when De Beers changed the rules of engagement
How the world's largest diamond company created a new romantic tradition.
Nov 11, 2010
Learning new lessons in controlling brands
Craig Davis, co-chairman and chief creative officer at Publicis Mojo Australia and New Zealand and founder of Brandkarma.com, looks at how brands live and die in the public domain, no longer controlled by corporations.
Feb 8, 2010
Profile: Nokia marketing boss Loren Shuster
After 15 years in Asia, the senior vice-president of Marketing at Nokia departs for Finland to take on a global marketing remit.
