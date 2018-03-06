day
100 brands sell RMB 100 million in first 111 minutes of Singles Day sales: Alibaba
Cartier's first-ever livestream attracts 770,000 viewers, and imported products including coffee beans and camel milk see high demand as the festival officially kicks off.
Vans' 'Girls Skate India' campaign follows athletes battling cultural expectations
The brand opted for longform video to bring its International Women's Day work to life.
Brands, I’m part of your marketing team: Alibaba CMO
Still insisting that Alibaba is not an ecommerce company but a data services firm, Chris Tung talks about the latest efforts to help brands leverage data.
Watch: Lessons from China's Singles Day
Fresh groceries, better logistics, stronger branding entertainment are helping the 11.11 shopping festival overcome consumer fatigue with the event, says AdMaster COO, Calvin Chan.
DATA POINTS: Two-thirds of China consumers satisfied with 'Double-11' day
AdMaster has released a report based on the sales success and consumer experiences during the 2013 Double-Eleven Festival in China. Nearly two-thirds of consumers were more satisfied with this year's annual shopping spree than in 2012. Logistics services especially exceeded expectations after consumers spent an average of RMB1,600 (about US$260) on clothing, electronics, household appliances and personal care goods. Nearly 20 per cent chose to place orders on brands' official e-stores.
From Singles' Day to 'Tianmao Day': how China successfully commercialised another holiday
MAINLAND CHINA - Online retailers on Tmall and Taobao were certainly not feeling lonely on Singles' Day last Sunday, 11 November—said by some to be the loneliest day in the calendar as it is denoted by 1,1,1,1.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins