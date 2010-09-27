david wightman

SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Newly created role for David Wightman signals South China Morning Post's ambition to compete for advertising globally.

Aktiv Digital scoops exclusive sales rights for Geeknet in the region
Sep 27, 2010
Jane Leung

REGIONAL - Pan-regional online media sales company Aktiv Digital has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for Geeknet in Southeast Asia and Greater China.

