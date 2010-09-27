Search
david wightman
2 days ago
SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising
Newly created role for David Wightman signals South China Morning Post's ambition to compete for advertising globally.
Sep 27, 2010
Aktiv Digital scoops exclusive sales rights for Geeknet in the region
REGIONAL - Pan-regional online media sales company Aktiv Digital has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for Geeknet in Southeast Asia and Greater China.
