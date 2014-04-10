Search
Connected TV ad firm Innovid enters China market
Taps former Google and Publicis executive David Chen to lead the effort
Apr 10, 2014
VivaKi China fills MD role with Google hire after one-year hunt
BEIJING - David Chen will drive adoption of VivaKi's products, technology and partnerships across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Chinese market, filling the managing director role that has been left vacant since May 2013.
