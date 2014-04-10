david chen

2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Taps former Google and Publicis executive David Chen to lead the effort

Apr 10, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - David Chen will drive adoption of VivaKi's products, technology and partnerships across Publicis Groupe agencies in the Chinese market, filling the managing director role that has been left vacant since May 2013.

