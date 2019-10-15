data science

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
Oct 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining

In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.

How brands can be smarter with data science
Jul 9, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

How brands can be smarter with data science

Data science is becoming an increasingly critical weapon for brands to safeguard their future. But to use it effectively requires a sea change in the structure and thinking of an organisation. Are brands aware — and ready — for the scale of the investment?

3 immutable qualities of successful data science
Jun 14, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

3 immutable qualities of successful data science

Data scientists from Uber, Spotify, and NBC share the requirements for justifying projects, communicating outcomes and achieving commercial success.

Rise of the all-powerful data science undergrads
Mar 16, 2017
Olivia Parker

Rise of the all-powerful data science undergrads

As rocketing demand for data gurus sends salaries into orbit, educational institutions are ramping up efforts to train the next generation of talent to plug the gap.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia