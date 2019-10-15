data science
Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.
How brands can be smarter with data science
Data science is becoming an increasingly critical weapon for brands to safeguard their future. But to use it effectively requires a sea change in the structure and thinking of an organisation. Are brands aware — and ready — for the scale of the investment?
3 immutable qualities of successful data science
Data scientists from Uber, Spotify, and NBC share the requirements for justifying projects, communicating outcomes and achieving commercial success.
Rise of the all-powerful data science undergrads
As rocketing demand for data gurus sends salaries into orbit, educational institutions are ramping up efforts to train the next generation of talent to plug the gap.
