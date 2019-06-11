Search
data analytics
PROMOTED
1 day ago
AOY Insights: Wavemaker China makes a splash as Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year
‘Provocative’ data solutions see Wavemaker build on its silver win from 2022 to nab the title of Data Analytics Agency of the Year.
Jun 11, 2019
Salesforce grows data skills with $15.7B Tableau purchase
The $15.7B acquisition forms part of Salesforce's strategy to diversify beyond pure play CRM software and into digital transformation.
May 24, 2017
“I love a good crisis”: Bill Wohl’s busy week with 'WannaCry'
If you sell data recovery, you too must be ready for a ransomware outbreak.
Sep 21, 2016
War room empowers social buzz
Mindshare sees its expanding network of ‘Loop’ rooms and ‘adaptive marketing’ support structure as crucial to stepping up a gear, from intermediate agency to principal partner.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins