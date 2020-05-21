darren burns

Golin names APAC president
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ex-Weber Shandwick vice chair takes the regional reins at CMG sister agency.

David Liu promoted as chairman of Interpublic’s CMG division
Feb 24, 2012
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - David Liu, managing director of Weber Shandwick China since 2006, has been promoted to China chairman for Interpublic’s Constituency Management Group (CMG), which houses Interpublic's specialist marketing services businesses including FutureBrand, GolinHarris, Jack Morton, Octagon, and Weber Shandwick.

Weber Shandwick brings in senior leader, Natalie Lowe, as VP
Nov 1, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Weber Shandwick has appointed Natalie Lowe as its vice president of China, bringing with her 12 years of international communications experiences in the region.

Post Shanghai Expo: Halo or hangover? It's not too late.
Sep 13, 2010
Staff Reporters

Darren Burns, managing director at Weber Shandwick Shanghai and Guangzhou, wonders what legacy the Shanghai World Expo will leave as the event nears its end.

ArvinMeritor tasks Weber Shandwick to launch brand campaign in China
Aug 30, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - US automobile parts maker ArvinMeritor has chosen Weber Shandwick to launch a brand campaign in China to boost brand awareness and attract new employees for its new manufacturing facility and technical center in Nanjing.

Appointing agency heads: Is cultural awareness taking precedence over an outside perspective?
Jan 18, 2010
David Blecken

Recent reshuffling in the Asian media landscape has seen Western bosses sidelined.

