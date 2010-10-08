Search
dance
19 hours ago
Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
INSPIRATION STATION: Watch how R/GA and Telstra illustrate the pandemic's impact on the arts, with a unique twist to The Australian Ballet's Rising Star and People's Choice Awards.
Oct 8, 2010
Cebu Pacific safety demo dance goes viral, attracts 7 million viewers
CEBU - A video featuring Cebu Pacific flight attendants dancing the safety demo to Lady Gaga's 'Let's dance' has received over seven million visitors in a week.
