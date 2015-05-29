crisps

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy

We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.

New snack brand promotes big flavour with 'mini soap opera'
May 29, 2015
Matthew Miller

New snack brand promotes big flavour with 'mini soap opera'

AUSTRALIA - Windsor's, a new brand of potato chips (or 'crisps', if you prefer), is hitting the Australian market with an eye-catching four-episode video series courtesy of Ikon Communications.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

2 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

4 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

5 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

8 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

10 Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea