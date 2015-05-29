Search
crisps
22 hours ago
Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy
We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.
May 29, 2015
New snack brand promotes big flavour with 'mini soap opera'
AUSTRALIA - Windsor's, a new brand of potato chips (or 'crisps', if you prefer), is hitting the Australian market with an eye-catching four-episode video series courtesy of Ikon Communications.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins