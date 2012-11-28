creative marketer of the year

Cannes Lions 2021: Microsoft wins Creative Marketer of the Year
22 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Cannes Lions 2021: Microsoft wins Creative Marketer of the Year

Award is given annually to an advertiser with a body of creative and Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time

Coca-Cola is Cannes Lions 2013 creative marketer of the year
Nov 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

Coca-Cola is Cannes Lions 2013 creative marketer of the year

GLOBAL - The Coca-Cola Company will be recognised at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2013 as Creative Marketer of the Year.

