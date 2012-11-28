Search
creative marketer of the year
22 hours ago
Cannes Lions 2021: Microsoft wins Creative Marketer of the Year
Award is given annually to an advertiser with a body of creative and Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time
Nov 28, 2012
Coca-Cola is Cannes Lions 2013 creative marketer of the year
GLOBAL - The Coca-Cola Company will be recognised at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2013 as Creative Marketer of the Year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins