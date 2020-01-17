copywriting
Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.
“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.
Agency invites copywriters to prove skills by 'selling' job hunters
VIETNAM - Creative agency Happiness Saigon is running a campaign that aims to help unemployed people and aspiring copywriters simultaneously.
Pun control: Will wordplay suppression stifle Chinese creativity?
BEIJING - China's new anti-pun regulation, if strictly applied, may force copywriters to stay away from puns for TV advertising campaigns, but it is not likely to be the end of creativity as we know it.
