copywriting

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.

“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Apr 17, 2019
Olivia Parker

Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.

Agency invites copywriters to prove skills by 'selling' job hunters
May 6, 2015
Matthew Miller

VIETNAM - Creative agency Happiness Saigon is running a campaign that aims to help unemployed people and aspiring copywriters simultaneously.

Pun control: Will wordplay suppression stifle Chinese creativity?
Dec 2, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - China's new anti-pun regulation, if strictly applied, may force copywriters to stay away from puns for TV advertising campaigns, but it is not likely to be the end of creativity as we know it.

