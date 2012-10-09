consumer experience

DeVries Global selects Michelle Tham as MD for Asia, integrates Slam PR
Oct 9, 2012
Sophie Chen

DeVries Global selects Michelle Tham as MD for Asia, integrates Slam PR

SINGAPORE - DeVries Global, a consumer lifestyle PR agency, has appointed Michelle Tham as managing director of DeVries Asia to lead its growth in the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed