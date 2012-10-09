consumer experience

Search
Oct 9, 2012
DeVries Global selects Michelle Tham as MD for Asia, integrates Slam PR
SINGAPORE - DeVries Global, a consumer lifestyle PR agency, has appointed Michelle Tham as managing director of DeVries Asia to lead its growth in the region.
