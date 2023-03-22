connections

Nepotism in advertising: is who you know still more important than what you know?
Mar 22, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Nepotism in advertising: is who you know still more important than what you know?

From the recent viral trend of "nepo babies" to people getting jobs based on connections, just how pervasive is nepotism in advertising, and what, if anything, is the industry doing to tackle it?

Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”
Jun 25, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”

Stephanie Buscemi explains why the breaking down of business silos means it’s never been a better time to be a CMO.

‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation
Jun 20, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation

Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing

Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.

