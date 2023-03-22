Search
Mar 22, 2023
Nepotism in advertising: is who you know still more important than what you know?
From the recent viral trend of "nepo babies" to people getting jobs based on connections, just how pervasive is nepotism in advertising, and what, if anything, is the industry doing to tackle it?
Jun 25, 2019
Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”
Stephanie Buscemi explains why the breaking down of business silos means it’s never been a better time to be a CMO.
Jun 20, 2019
‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation
Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.
Jun 19, 2019
Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.
