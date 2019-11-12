Search
compensation
Nov 12, 2019
Why not pay creatives more than the ECD?
Why do we penalise those who are brilliant at being creative but not interested in the next step?
Oct 17, 2017
Businesses need to wake up to gender parity realities
Research to dig into your employees' attitudes and experiences, including inevitable local nuances, is a good place to start, writes Kantar's regional CEO.
Jun 12, 2012
Men earn far more than women in Asia’s ad industry: Firebrand
ASIA-PACIFIC - The region's compensation gender gap is unfortunately reflected across its advertising industry, with men earning as much as 60 per cent more than women in the same job sector in certain countries, according to a study by talent recruitment agency Firebrand.
