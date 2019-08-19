coach
Is China’s Affordable Luxury Market Dying?
Due to the pandemic, Chinese consumers are are now looking to trade up and buy “investment pieces”, instead of buying trendy seasonal apparel items.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.
Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.
Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.
How brands are marking International Women's Day in APAC
Whether trying to make up for past sins, attesting to genuine year-round support of women or missing the mark with a lame discount, many brands have decided they can't miss out on International Women's Day.
