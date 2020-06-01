Search
cmo outlook
Jun 1, 2020
CMO Outlook: APAC marketers are putting existing partnerships to the test
MEMBERS ONLY: Exclusive R3 research shows CMOs are testing the agility and resilience of current partners, while increasingly turning to KOLs to build brand affinity alongside performance efforts.
Sep 11, 2019
APAC CMOs hunt for new help
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Marketers are looking for new talent and diverse partners to help them convert marketing to sales, with creative agency relationships at risk, the newly-released R3 Campaign Asia-Pacific CMO Outlook reveals.
