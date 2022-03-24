Search
climate emergency
22 hours ago
Should advertising of high-carbon products be banned?
SOUNDING BOARD: Controls on advertising harmful products like tobacco and junk food have existed for years. With the climate emergency worsening by the day, is it high time to implement tighter rules on advertising high-carbon products like SUVs and long-haul flights, or even ban them altogether?
Mar 24, 2022
Apathetic youth raise the temperature on climate crisis
Latest film from Fred & Farid shows how panic and doom can set in if the next generation stops caring about the planet. So why doesn't everyone care?
