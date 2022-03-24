climate emergency

Should advertising of high-carbon products be banned?
22 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

SOUNDING BOARD: Controls on advertising harmful products like tobacco and junk food have existed for years. With the climate emergency worsening by the day, is it high time to implement tighter rules on advertising high-carbon products like SUVs and long-haul flights, or even ban them altogether?

Apathetic youth raise the temperature on climate crisis
Mar 24, 2022
Ad Nut

Latest film from Fred & Farid shows how panic and doom can set in if the next generation stops caring about the planet. So why doesn't everyone care?

