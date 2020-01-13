Search
cindy yan chan
PROMOTED
Jan 13, 2020
The digitalisation of outdoor advertising
Data allows marketers to tease out previously unclear connections between different ‘nodes’ in a marketing ecosystem, in turn giving rise to new forms of marketing.
PROMOTED
Oct 16, 2019
Cindy Yan Chan: the evolution of outdoor advertising in China
The CSO and CIO of Focus Media on the challenges facing outdoor media in China.
PROMOTED
Aug 15, 2017
One-on-one with Cindy Yan Chan
Focus Media’s chief strategy officer has a fervour for shaping brands and aiding national economic development. Atifa Silk spoke with Chan about recent victories, adapting the company’s innovations across international waters, and the work-life balance of one of Asia-Pacific’s leading career women.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins