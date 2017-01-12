childcare

Covid-19 risks turning back the clock on gender-equality gains
1 day ago
Nicola Kemp

Covid-19 risks turning back the clock on gender-equality gains

Recent government debate about cuts to nursery funding in the UK throws a spotlight on how the phenomenon of the 'third shift' risks pushing working mothers in the ad industry to breaking point.

Baby by numbers
Jan 12, 2017
Nelise Doornenbal

Baby by numbers

Smart pacifiers, diapers and baby-health wearables are hitting the market, but what role do brands play in an age of quantified infant care?

Nursery world magazine to launch in China
May 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

Nursery world magazine to launch in China

CHENGDU – Nursery World, a UK business-to-business publication for the childcare sector, has launched its first international edition in the China market.

