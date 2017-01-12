Search
1 day ago
Covid-19 risks turning back the clock on gender-equality gains
Recent government debate about cuts to nursery funding in the UK throws a spotlight on how the phenomenon of the 'third shift' risks pushing working mothers in the ad industry to breaking point.
Jan 12, 2017
Baby by numbers
Smart pacifiers, diapers and baby-health wearables are hitting the market, but what role do brands play in an age of quantified infant care?
May 11, 2012
Nursery world magazine to launch in China
CHENGDU – Nursery World, a UK business-to-business publication for the childcare sector, has launched its first international edition in the China market.
