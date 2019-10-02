charles cadell
Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.
McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
The successor to Charles Cadell will take over October 1.
Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.
McCann appoints new leader for Japan
Hiroaki Mori joins from TBWA Hakuhodo with experience in China and the US.
McCann chief sees positive discrimination as a key driver in Japan
A year into his Japan leadership role, Charles Cadell is attempting to strengthen the agency’s position by tackling big societal issues.
McCann Japan's Katagi resigns
The network's chief client officer will step in until a successor is found.
