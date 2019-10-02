charles cadell

Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?
Oct 2, 2019
David Blecken

Will a new CEO change McCann's fortunes in Japan?

We spoke with incoming McCann CEO Antony Cundy about his plans to challenge Dentsu-Hakuhodo dominance, and with outgoing leader Charles Cadell about what Japan taught him.

McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
Sep 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO

The successor to Charles Cadell will take over October 1.

Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
May 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president

Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.

McCann appoints new leader for Japan
Sep 1, 2017
David Blecken

McCann appoints new leader for Japan

Hiroaki Mori joins from TBWA Hakuhodo with experience in China and the US.

McCann chief sees positive discrimination as a key driver in Japan
Apr 25, 2017
David Blecken

McCann chief sees positive discrimination as a key driver in Japan

A year into his Japan leadership role, Charles Cadell is attempting to strengthen the agency’s position by tackling big societal issues.

McCann Japan's Katagi resigns
Feb 1, 2017
David Blecken

McCann Japan's Katagi resigns

The network's chief client officer will step in until a successor is found.

