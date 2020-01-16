change
What agencies need to survive the next decade
Urgent action is needed to fix silos, structures and staff retention in the 2020s, say several of APAC's rising stars from within agencies themselves.
VMLY&R overhauls APAC structure
Agency organised into six key areas, with leaders announced for each.
Glass Lion for Change winners: Cannes Lions 2018
India takes all three APAC awards.
IPG Mediabrands revamps Rally Worldwide in Hong Kong
Rebranded as Mediabrands Society, the agency extends its remit in the social-media space.
Complexity is our shared problem
While brands often put the emphasis on agencies to transform, it’s a burden both parties should bear if true success is the aim, writes Oliver Spalding at DigitasLBi.
Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.
