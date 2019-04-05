challenge
If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.
A Royal Challenge to get rid of stereotypes in cricket
DDB Mudra helps sports drink champion gender parity in India's most popular sport.
Google News Initiative reveals APAC Innovation Challenge winners
Twenty-three publishers win US$3.2 million in funding for new initiatives to drive reader revenue.
Technology and data vital, but creativity the master: JWT
Agencies must resist falling into the trap of letting technology take the lead in what has always been an ideas-based industry, according to the agency’s APAC CEO.
CASE STUDY: How a trailblazing robot helped build a battery brand
In partnership with Hakuhodo, Panasonic set out to improve awareness of its rechargeable Evolta batteries in Japan, taking a big risk to generate in excess of US$10 million worth of publicity.
Ovaltine Super 5 inspires kids to think creatively in Vietnam
HO CHI MINH - On the back of last year’s successful Ovaltine Smart Challenge Campaign, Y&R Vietnam has launched a new campaign for Ovaltine inspiring children to be imaginative and think creatively.
