Catalyst continues to tackle unconscious gender bias with #BiasCorrect 2.0
Mar 5, 2020
Lindsay Stein

"The response to last year's #BiasCorrect campaign confirmed that many people are unaware of the impact of unconscious gender bias in the workplace."

Rod Strother joins Catalyst as general manager for Asia
May 6, 2010
Asiya Bakht

SINGAPORE - Rod Strother, the former regional business director at BBDO Proximity Singapore, has joined sports management consultancy and content provider Catalyst as its general manager for Asia Pacific.

