My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk
Jan 14, 2020
Andreas Krasser

F**k politics, plus nine other bits of wisdom that DDB Group's Hong Kong CEO picked up during his climb up the agency ladder.

Wanted: Tales of confidence-destroying 'corporate abuse'
Apr 4, 2019
Matthew Miller

Former China-based planner and current RGA EMEA strategy head Rob Campbell launches a personal effort to stop "good employees from being systematically destroyed by bad managers".

Why leaving adland is the easy option
Feb 12, 2018
Freya Bronwin

The perception is that it’s easier to leave the industry than to change it. I call bullshit.

Diageo CMO: Know when you're in a marketing bubble
Oct 5, 2016
Syl Saller

Diageo's chief marketing officer shares her best career advice.

Should family be a reason for women to retreat from career progression?
Aug 10, 2016
Jane Lin-Baden

Isobar's APAC CEO Jane Lin-Baden reflects on having a family and a front-office career, which are not mutually exclusive.

DATA POINTS: CMO salaries tied to alliances, digital performance
Jul 29, 2014

A CMO Council study of 345 senior-level marketers, including 54 from companies with their HQ in Asia, finds that salaries for Asia-Pacific marketing leaders roughly match compensation levels in North America and Europe, although the percentage receiving a bonus trails those regions (sees slides 2-4 below). On a global level, the research found that higher compensation correlates with reporting structure, alliances with other C-suite executives and digital-marketing performance. More information and the full report are available at www.cmocouncil.org.

