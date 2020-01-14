A CMO Council study of 345 senior-level marketers, including 54 from companies with their HQ in Asia, finds that salaries for Asia-Pacific marketing leaders roughly match compensation levels in North America and Europe, although the percentage receiving a bonus trails those regions (sees slides 2-4 below). On a global level, the research found that higher compensation correlates with reporting structure, alliances with other C-suite executives and digital-marketing performance. More information and the full report are available at www.cmocouncil.org.