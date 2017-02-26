campaign global forecast 2023

Campaign global forecast Q3 2023: Creative pitch marketplace across sectors
The Knowledge
2 days ago
Maria Iu

Campaign global forecast Q3 2023: Creative pitch marketplace across sectors

Despite factors such as a challenging economic outlook, advertising new business is expected to be buoyant in Q3, with retail, media and travel just some sectors predicted to witness plenty of pitches. Campaign looks at what drives activity in these areas in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

6 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

AI 2.0: redefining possible

7 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

8 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

10 Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China