campaign global forecast 2023
The Knowledge
2 days ago
Campaign global forecast Q3 2023: Creative pitch marketplace across sectors
Despite factors such as a challenging economic outlook, advertising new business is expected to be buoyant in Q3, with retail, media and travel just some sectors predicted to witness plenty of pitches. Campaign looks at what drives activity in these areas in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific.
