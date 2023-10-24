Search
1 day ago
Campaign CMO Outlook 2023: AI supercharges adland
The future possibilities for advertising through the use of artificial intelligence have captured the attention of the industry, but the technology does not come without risks. Part two of Campaign’s 2023 CMO Outlook report unveils the opportunities and concerns that senior marketers anticipate will accompany the use of AI.
