How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
Dec 3, 2019
David Blecken

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene

The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.

Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases
Aug 29, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases

Angry Chinese netizens have dredged up past ads for the ride-sharing service, which are filled with sexual innuendo that seems foreboding in retrospect.

Ex-Standard Chartered global brand head Susan Ho joins Brunswick as partner
Dec 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

Ex-Standard Chartered global brand head Susan Ho joins Brunswick as partner

HONG KONG - Susan Ho, formerly head of group brand development and group corporate affairs at Standard Chartered, has joined Brunswick's Hong Kong office as a partner.

