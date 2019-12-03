Search
Dec 3, 2019
How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.
Aug 29, 2018
Old ads come back to haunt Didi Hitch following rape-murder cases
Angry Chinese netizens have dredged up past ads for the ride-sharing service, which are filled with sexual innuendo that seems foreboding in retrospect.
Dec 16, 2011
Ex-Standard Chartered global brand head Susan Ho joins Brunswick as partner
HONG KONG - Susan Ho, formerly head of group brand development and group corporate affairs at Standard Chartered, has joined Brunswick's Hong Kong office as a partner.
