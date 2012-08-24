Search
brave
1 day ago
It's time adland ditched the 'B word'
Adland uses the word 'brave' with abandon. But given real life is full of instances of genuine bravery—especially in these strickened times—'brave' advertising is a misnomer that needs to be ditched.
Aug 24, 2012
Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism
SINGAPORE - Dog Digital, a Glasgow-based digital agency with an new office in Singapore, has created a new movie experience site for Disney Pixar and VisitScotland.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins