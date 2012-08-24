brave

It's time adland ditched the 'B word'
1 day ago
Gen Kobayashi

Adland uses the word 'brave' with abandon. But given real life is full of instances of genuine bravery—especially in these strickened times—'brave' advertising is a misnomer that needs to be ditched.

Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism
Aug 24, 2012
Sophie Chen

Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism

SINGAPORE - Dog Digital, a Glasgow-based digital agency with an new office in Singapore, has created a new movie experience site for Disney Pixar and VisitScotland.

