brandwatch

Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin
2 days ago
Natasha Bach

Brandwatch will add end-to-end influencer marketing functionality to its social suite.

Christel Quek resurfaces as co-founder of a mobile content-streaming service
Nov 9, 2017
David Blecken

Bolt Global aims to provide affordable entertainment to mobile users in developing markets.

Brandwatch launches in Asia, appoints Christel Quek as VP
Jun 11, 2015
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC – Brandwatch, a social media intelligence company based in the UK, has entered Asia-Pacific, appointing Christel Quek as its VP for Southeast Asia.

Olympic sponsorship paying off for Coca-Cola, backfiring on McDonald's: Mediacom
Jul 31, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Mediacom and Brand Watch's effort to measure the effectiveness of Olympics sponsors via Twitter finds Coca-Cola leading the social media popularity rankings, while McDonald's trails at the bottom.

