brandwatch
2 days ago
Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin
Brandwatch will add end-to-end influencer marketing functionality to its social suite.
Nov 9, 2017
Christel Quek resurfaces as co-founder of a mobile content-streaming service
Bolt Global aims to provide affordable entertainment to mobile users in developing markets.
Jun 11, 2015
Brandwatch launches in Asia, appoints Christel Quek as VP
ASIA-PACIFIC – Brandwatch, a social media intelligence company based in the UK, has entered Asia-Pacific, appointing Christel Quek as its VP for Southeast Asia.
Jul 31, 2012
Olympic sponsorship paying off for Coca-Cola, backfiring on McDonald's: Mediacom
GLOBAL - Mediacom and Brand Watch's effort to measure the effectiveness of Olympics sponsors via Twitter finds Coca-Cola leading the social media popularity rankings, while McDonald's trails at the bottom.
