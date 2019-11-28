branded
How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.
Dentsu Aegis Network buys Branded
Live media events company behind ‘All That Matters’ and ‘It’s a Girl Thing’ festivals joins MKTG in a bid to scale up.
Content marketing in a mobile-first world
Yahoo's Rico Chan explains why getting your mobile messaging right is crucial for marketers in APAC.
Sports Matters: Search for new frontiers still ongoing
SINGAPORE - It’s still anybody’s guess what the new business model for sports content will be in the coming years, but one thing’s for sure: Everyone’s trying something right now.
Pepsi partners with Music Matters for new artist discovery
SINGAPORE - The Pepsi Music Accelerator at Music Matters, part of Branded's All That Matters event taking place in Singapore in from 20 to 23 May, will give Asian musical acts a chance to receive mentoring and perform at Music Matters Live 2015.
Social Matters 2014
SINGAPORE - Social Matters, a joint venture by Branded and Social@Ogilvy, was held in Singapore on May 23 as part of All That Matters Asia. Themed ‘Brands as Creators’, the conference welcomed more than 400 delegates to hear insights from brands such as Coca-Cola, SurveyMonkey, BuzzFeed, Nissan and SingTel.
