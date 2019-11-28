branded

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
Nov 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty

SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.

Dentsu Aegis Network buys Branded
Oct 2, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Aegis Network buys Branded

Live media events company behind ‘All That Matters’ and ‘It’s a Girl Thing’ festivals joins MKTG in a bid to scale up.

Content marketing in a mobile-first world
Dec 2, 2016
Rico Chan

Content marketing in a mobile-first world

Yahoo's Rico Chan explains why getting your mobile messaging right is crucial for marketers in APAC.

Sports Matters: Search for new frontiers still ongoing
Sep 16, 2015
Gabey Goh

Sports Matters: Search for new frontiers still ongoing

SINGAPORE - It’s still anybody’s guess what the new business model for sports content will be in the coming years, but one thing’s for sure: Everyone’s trying something right now.

Pepsi partners with Music Matters for new artist discovery
Mar 24, 2015
Staff Reporters

Pepsi partners with Music Matters for new artist discovery

SINGAPORE - The Pepsi Music Accelerator at Music Matters, part of Branded's All That Matters event taking place in Singapore in from 20 to 23 May, will give Asian musical acts a chance to receive mentoring and perform at Music Matters Live 2015.

Social Matters 2014
Jun 4, 2014

Social Matters 2014

SINGAPORE - Social Matters, a joint venture by Branded and Social@Ogilvy, was held in Singapore on May 23 as part of All That Matters Asia. Themed ‘Brands as Creators’, the conference welcomed more than 400 delegates to hear insights from brands such as Coca-Cola, SurveyMonkey, BuzzFeed, Nissan and SingTel.

